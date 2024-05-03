Editor's note: This story originally published on May 8, 2023. The végétarien tour de Speedway continues, this time at Tacos and Tequila on Main. While there are plenty of meat-free options on the menu (one of them's right in the name of the restaurant 😉), I'm looking for options beyond a cheese quesadilla.

What to order: Tacos Dorados — with potato! Also known as a taquito, the idea of a rolled tortilla filled and fried until crunchy isn't new, but the potato option is a thoughtful meat-free alternative and the soft texture of it against the extra crunchy exterior is 👌.

The dinner portion is topped with salad and comes with a side of rice and beans. There's a lunch option, too.

Cost: $13.50.

If you go: 1502 Main St., Speedway. 11am-10pm Monday through Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday.