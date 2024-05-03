1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Barbecue and Bourbon in Speedway

A basket with corn bread, onion rings, mac and cheese and greens

The mac & cheese stole the show. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Editor's note: This story originally published May 1, 2023.

This week I'm taking you to Speedway, obvi.

I have good news, meat-free friends: There are delicious meatless meals to be had just steps from the racing capital of the world. At Barbecue and Bourbon, right on Main Street, the sides are where it's at.

What to order: The three sides platter lets you choose from a dozen options. Purists will want to skip the green beans and baked beans, as they're cooked with meat, but everything else is fair game.

  • I had the mac & cheese, greens and onion rings. It also comes with three massive hunks of jalapeño-laced cornbread. There is no going hungry here, y'all.

Cost: $9.50

Pro tip: If you're a pescatarian like me, the catfish nuggets are a solid (and shareable) app.

