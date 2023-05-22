It tastes better than it photographs. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, in which we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

I went to none other than Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House, the Speedway staple that serves more than 200 pounds of pancake batter during race weekend.

The intrigue: Since going full veg, something I have often missed is my mom's biscuits and sausage gravy — a special-occasion meal in the Herron household. So, I was beyond excited to see a meat-free option on Charlie Brown's menu.

What to order: Peppered gravy and biscuit. I got the half order, which was a large biscuit split in half and smothered in a generous portion of thick gravy. It was full of flavor — no meat needed.

Cost: $5 for a half order; $7 for a whole.

If you go: 1038 N. Main St., Speedway. 7am to 2pm, every day.