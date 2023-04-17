Meatless Monday: HotBoys hot "chicken" sandwich

Welcome to Meatless Monday, the regular feature in which we highlight tasty meatless meals in Indy.

As Axios Indianapolis' resident pescatarian (I eat mostly vegetarian but indulge in the occasional sea creature), I'm here to tell you that it's getting easier to eat meat-free in this city best known for its steakhouses.

Coming in extra hot this week is the Veggie Sando at World Famous HotBoys, the Fountain Square hot chicken spot that opened last year in the building that used to house late-night staple Peppy Grill. RIP, Peppy's.

The California startup serving Nashville-style hot chicken chose Indy for its fourth location, the first outside its home state.

It's one of a plethora of hot chicken joints that have cropped up around Indy over the last few years but they don't all have a veg-friendly option and sometimes that leaves this no-meat-eater with an itch that no amount of Buffalo cauliflower can scratch.

What to order: The Veggie Sando comes with slaw, pickles and "money sauce." It scratches the itch, friends. Breaded with a soft crunch and plenty of heat (I had the medium), it has enough heft to feel pretty darn close to the real thing.

Cost: $14 (sandwich only).

Pro tip: Put your ego aside and skip the "hot hot." I watched it take down my fiancé and it wasn't pretty.

Know a good vegetarian menu item we should try? Let us know!