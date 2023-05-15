2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Where to get pup cups in Indianapolis

Lindsey Erdody
Small paper ice cream cup, filled with whipped cream and a small tan dog treat sitting on top of it.

Your typical pup cup recipe: Whipped cream in a cup. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

The weather seems to finally be consistently warm, which means it's that time of year for sweet cold treats for you — and your dogs!

Fetching the news: We put together a list of places where you can get a human treat, plus a pup cup for your good dog.

  • Most places listed offer either whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for free, as long as you purchase something else.
  • Some businesses charge for the pup cups, but come on, you know it's worth it.

Be smart: Just because it's not on an official menu, it does not mean pup cups are unavailable. You just gotta ask!

Of note: Dogs are not always allowed inside, so be prepared to leave your pup with a friend outside or — if they're very well-behaved — safely leashed up nearby.

Pup cups for all…

  • BRICS, 901 E. 64th St.
  • Starbucks, multiple locations (we recommend the Mass Ave spot, which has a walk-up window!)
  • Square Scoop, 1028 Virginia Ave. Suite 100
  • Dairy Queen, multiple locations (we recommend the one at 1024 Fletcher Ave., again, for the walk-up window!)
  • Bovaconti Coffee, 1042 Virginia Ave.
  • LiftOff Creamery, 111 E. 16th St. #105
  • Three Dog Bakery, 444 Mass Ave.
  • Kilwins, 530 Massachusetts Ave #110
  • Fundae's Ice Cream & Sweets, 1515 N. Main St., Speedway

What places did we miss? Let us know by emailing [email protected], and we'll keep updating our list.

