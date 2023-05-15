Where to get pup cups in Indianapolis

The weather seems to finally be consistently warm, which means it's that time of year for sweet cold treats for you — and your dogs!

Fetching the news: We put together a list of places where you can get a human treat, plus a pup cup for your good dog.

Most places listed offer either whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for free, as long as you purchase something else.

Some businesses charge for the pup cups, but come on, you know it's worth it.

Be smart: Just because it's not on an official menu, it does not mean pup cups are unavailable. You just gotta ask!

Of note: Dogs are not always allowed inside, so be prepared to leave your pup with a friend outside or — if they're very well-behaved — safely leashed up nearby.

Pup cups for all…

BRICS, 901 E. 64th St.

Starbucks, multiple locations (we recommend the Mass Ave spot, which has a walk-up window!)

Square Scoop, 1028 Virginia Ave. Suite 100

Dairy Queen, multiple locations (we recommend the one at 1024 Fletcher Ave., again, for the walk-up window!)

Bovaconti Coffee, 1042 Virginia Ave.

LiftOff Creamery, 111 E. 16th St. #105

Three Dog Bakery, 444 Mass Ave.

Kilwins, 530 Massachusetts Ave #110

Fundae's Ice Cream & Sweets, 1515 N. Main St., Speedway

What places did we miss? Let us know by emailing [email protected], and we'll keep updating our list.