Where to get pup cups in Indianapolis
The weather seems to finally be consistently warm, which means it's that time of year for sweet cold treats for you — and your dogs!
Fetching the news: We put together a list of places where you can get a human treat, plus a pup cup for your good dog.
- Most places listed offer either whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for free, as long as you purchase something else.
- Some businesses charge for the pup cups, but come on, you know it's worth it.
Be smart: Just because it's not on an official menu, it does not mean pup cups are unavailable. You just gotta ask!
Of note: Dogs are not always allowed inside, so be prepared to leave your pup with a friend outside or — if they're very well-behaved — safely leashed up nearby.
Pup cups for all…
- BRICS, 901 E. 64th St.
- Starbucks, multiple locations (we recommend the Mass Ave spot, which has a walk-up window!)
- Square Scoop, 1028 Virginia Ave. Suite 100
- Dairy Queen, multiple locations (we recommend the one at 1024 Fletcher Ave., again, for the walk-up window!)
- Bovaconti Coffee, 1042 Virginia Ave.
- LiftOff Creamery, 111 E. 16th St. #105
- Three Dog Bakery, 444 Mass Ave.
- Kilwins, 530 Massachusetts Ave #110
- Fundae's Ice Cream & Sweets, 1515 N. Main St., Speedway
What places did we miss? Let us know by emailing [email protected], and we'll keep updating our list.
