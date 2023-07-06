Indianapolis' pandemic-era murder surge is tapering

Share on email (opens in new window)

Indianapolis police are investigating fewer homicides compared to last year. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Indianapolis shootings are resetting to pre-pandemic levels.

Driving the news: There were 96 criminal homicides in Indianapolis through the end of June, putting the city on pace for 192 this year, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That would be down 8.6% from last year (210).

Why it matters: Indianapolis hasn't recorded fewer than 200 criminal homicides since 2019 when there were 154, a number then viewed as unacceptably high.

The big picture: Indianapolis continues to mirror national trends — homicides skyrocketed during the pandemic and now are falling.

Murders are down 11% this year across 90 cities tracked by AH Datalytics, a data analysis firm.

"The United States may be experiencing one of the largest annual percent changes in murder ever recorded," AH Datalytics co-founder Jeff Asher writes in the Atlantic.

By the numbers: It's not just homicides. Robberies (down 6%) and nonfatal shootings (down 8.5%) also are falling in Indianapolis.

The city has had 284 nonfatal shootings so far this year, down from 304 at this time in 2022 and 344 in 2021.

What they're saying: "I just think the world's settling down after the pandemic," Chris Bailey, assistant chief of IMPD, tells Axios.

Of note: There were 113 total killings through June, including 17 not investigated as homicides, which points to a rise in accidental shootings.

Between the lines: Mayoral candidates are waging campaigns over dueling public safety narratives.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat who has staked his reputation on public safety, recently rolled out a new crime-fighting strategy featuring the addition of city-funded prosecutors under the umbrella of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve is seizing on violent incidents, including a Fourth of July block party shooting that left a teenage girl dead, to argue "Indianapolis is paying the price for seven and a half years of no public safety plan," as he said Wednesday in a statement.

The bottom line: Politics can't explain why Indianapolis homicides rose, and started falling, in sync with cities across the U.S.