Accidental shootings add to Indianapolis gun toll
As Indianapolis tries to get a handle on shootings, police are pleading with gun owners to secure their firearms.
Why it matters: The proliferation of guns in Indianapolis is taking a toll even when no one is acting with violent intent.
Driving the news: Accidental shootings rose 46%, compared with previous years, per IndyStar. These shootings, which often involve children getting their hands on family guns, are happening at a rate of about twice a week.
A few recent incidents:
- A 6-year-old boy died April 16 after an accidental shooting near East 38th Street and Mithoefer Road.
- A 19-year-old died May 10 after a shooting at the Lake Castleton apartments, which police determined to be accidental.
- A 5-year-old boy died May 12 after what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot, leading to a charge of neglect against the boy's father.
- A 10-year-old went to the hospital with undisclosed injuries May 31 after accidentally shooting themself in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street.
What they're saying: "There's got to be a better effort from everyone involved to protect these weapons," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said last month during a media briefing.
Between the lines: Police want people to get trained on how to store and operate guns, but it's not required.
- The Indiana General Assembly has sought to make it easier to own firearms, including a law last year that eliminated permit requirements for handguns.
What we're watching: When Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his new public safety plan last month, he picked a fight with Republican lawmakers, calling out the legislature for laws that prevent Indianapolis from making gun policy.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.