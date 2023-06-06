1 hour ago - News

Accidental shootings add to Indianapolis gun toll

James Briggs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As Indianapolis tries to get a handle on shootings, police are pleading with gun owners to secure their firearms.

Why it matters: The proliferation of guns in Indianapolis is taking a toll even when no one is acting with violent intent.

Driving the news: Accidental shootings rose 46%, compared with previous years, per IndyStar. These shootings, which often involve children getting their hands on family guns, are happening at a rate of about twice a week.

A few recent incidents:

  • A 6-year-old boy died April 16 after an accidental shooting near East 38th Street and Mithoefer Road.
  • A 19-year-old died May 10 after a shooting at the Lake Castleton apartments, which police determined to be accidental.
  • A 5-year-old boy died May 12 after what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot, leading to a charge of neglect against the boy's father.
  • A 10-year-old went to the hospital with undisclosed injuries May 31 after accidentally shooting themself in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street.

What they're saying: "There's got to be a better effort from everyone involved to protect these weapons," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said last month during a media briefing.

Between the lines: Police want people to get trained on how to store and operate guns, but it's not required.

What we're watching: When Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his new public safety plan last month, he picked a fight with Republican lawmakers, calling out the legislature for laws that prevent Indianapolis from making gun policy.

