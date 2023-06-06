Accidental shootings add to Indianapolis gun toll

As Indianapolis tries to get a handle on shootings, police are pleading with gun owners to secure their firearms.

Why it matters: The proliferation of guns in Indianapolis is taking a toll even when no one is acting with violent intent.

Driving the news: Accidental shootings rose 46%, compared with previous years, per IndyStar. These shootings, which often involve children getting their hands on family guns, are happening at a rate of about twice a week.

A few recent incidents:

A 6-year-old boy died April 16 after an accidental shooting near East 38th Street and Mithoefer Road.

A 19-year-old died May 10 after a shooting at the Lake Castleton apartments, which police determined to be accidental.

A 5-year-old boy died May 12 after what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot, leading to a charge of neglect against the boy's father.

A 10-year-old went to the hospital with undisclosed injuries May 31 after accidentally shooting themself in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street.

What they're saying: "There's got to be a better effort from everyone involved to protect these weapons," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said last month during a media briefing.

Between the lines: Police want people to get trained on how to store and operate guns, but it's not required.

The Indiana General Assembly has sought to make it easier to own firearms, including a law last year that eliminated permit requirements for handguns.

What we're watching: When Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his new public safety plan last month, he picked a fight with Republican lawmakers, calling out the legislature for laws that prevent Indianapolis from making gun policy.