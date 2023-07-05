Hogsett goes negative in ad linking Shreve to guns

Mayor Joe Hogsett's latest campaign spot resurfaces a 2016 ad from Republican Jefferson Shreve. Photo: Courtesy of Hogsett for Indianapolis

Mayor Joe Hogsett is going negative.

Driving the news: Hogsett's re-election campaign today released a 30-second TV ad seizing on Republican Jefferson Shreve's past positions on abortion and gun rights, concluding by showing a 2016 state Senate primary ad touting his "conservative, Republican, pro-life" positions.

"No thanks," a woman says as the ad ends.

Why it matters: It's the Democrat's first negative ad in three campaigns for mayor, a sign of how competitive the race is, and shows the Hogsett campaign's urgency to brand Shreve as pro-gun and anti-abortion in a city skewing left.

State of play: Hogsett has talked a lot about guns in recent weeks, introducing gun-free zones and new restrictions the city can't enforce due to Republican-drafted state laws that prohibit cities from regulating firearms.

Between the lines: The Hogsett campaign keeps linking Shreve to the NRA because it views his past gun positions as toxic to the Indianapolis electorate.

The other side: Shreve has criticized Hogsett's streak of policymaking on guns and other public safety issues as electioneering.

"It is remarkable how many anti-crime initiatives are 'begun' during an election year for this election-year mayor," Shreve said in a recent statement.

Of note: Shreve has self-funded his campaign to the tune of millions of dollars and has been running mostly negative TV ads for months, while Hogsett had more than $4.1 million in cash on hand as of April and is just getting started.

The bottom line: Indianapolis residents will see an unprecedented number of mayoral ads this year.