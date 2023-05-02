Your guide to primary Election Day in Indianapolis

Go get your sticker today. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It's primary Election Day in Indiana, when Indianapolis and its suburbs will vote for city council and mayoral candidates, as well as whether to give more money to public schools.

Why it matters: If you wait until November, many contests will have been decided without your input.

In Zionsville, for example, Republicans John Stehr and Jane Burgess are facing off — and the winner will be the presumptive mayor because there's no Democratic primary.

Most council districts lean either Republican or Democratic, which makes today the election that counts most.

Details: Polls are open from 6am to 6pm — voter ID is required.

Find polling locations and candidates on your ballot at the Indiana voter portal.

In Marion County, you can choose from dozens of vote centers and visit the most convenient one.

What we're watching: Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from state Rep. Robin Shackleford, and the Republican Party is fielding its strongest candidates since former Mayor Greg Ballard last ran in 2011.

Be smart: If you're still deciding who to vote for, we've got Q&As with leading Democrats Hogsett and Shackleford, as well as Republicans James Jackson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Jefferson Shreve.

The bottom line: By this time tomorrow, we'll know who some of the next leaders will be — and which elections to watch in November.

