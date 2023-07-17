58 mins ago - Things to Do

George W. Bush's portrait collection on display at the Houston Public Library

Shafaq Patel
Photo of a collection of paintings

"Out of Many, One" is on display in the Julia Ideson Building. Photo: Courtesy of the Houston Public Library

Former president George W. Bush has been busy painting, and we're now able to see his works of art in person.

Driving the news: "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," a collection of 43 four-color portraits painted by Bush, is on display at the Houston Public Library now through Sept. 27.

Details: The oil painting collection features stories of immigrants and spotlights their journeys and contributions.

  • Notable subjects include former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, tech CEO Roya Mahboob and Chobani yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya.
  • "Out of Many, One," which is also a book, is out on loan from the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, where it was unveiled in 2021.

Flashback: The Houston Public Library displayed Bush's "Portraits of Courage" collection of 98 portraits of military veterans in 2020.

If you go: Julia Ideson Building Gallery at 550 McKinney St.

  • The collection is free to view.
