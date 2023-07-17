George W. Bush's portrait collection on display at the Houston Public Library

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Out of Many, One" is on display in the Julia Ideson Building. Photo: Courtesy of the Houston Public Library

Former president George W. Bush has been busy painting, and we're now able to see his works of art in person.

Driving the news: "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," a collection of 43 four-color portraits painted by Bush, is on display at the Houston Public Library now through Sept. 27.

Details: The oil painting collection features stories of immigrants and spotlights their journeys and contributions.

Notable subjects include former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, tech CEO Roya Mahboob and Chobani yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya.

"Out of Many, One," which is also a book, is out on loan from the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, where it was unveiled in 2021.

Flashback: The Houston Public Library displayed Bush's "Portraits of Courage" collection of 98 portraits of military veterans in 2020.

If you go: Julia Ideson Building Gallery at 550 McKinney St.