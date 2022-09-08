Netflix's "Mo" depicts quintessential Houston

Since Netflix's hit series "Mo" began streaming on Aug. 24, I may have binge-watched the show (twice…).

Catch up quick: "Mo" is a half-hour dramatic comedy created by and starring Houston comedian Mo Amer.

The show, filmed in Bayou City, is about the wild adventures of Mo Najjar, who's trying to provide for his Palestinian refugee family as they await asylum.

Teresa Ruíz, Tobe Nwigwe and Bun B also star in the show.

Why it matters: The show is a love letter to the magic of Alief (and Houston as a whole).

What they're saying: "This is the city that adopted me, that embraced me, that loved me, and I love it back. And I think the best way to do that is telling the story out of Houston," Amer said in a behind the scenes video.

Of note: Amer drew inspiration from his own life as a Kuwaiti refugee during the Gulf War.

But he wants the audience to know he's never had a lean addiction, per Variety.

My thought bubble: As a Muslim immigrant who also grew up in Alief, this story resonated with me so much. I felt the love Amer poured into the story.

Many neighborhoods are siloed within Houston, each with their own identity and cultures. But "Mo" depicts my Houston — the Houston I experienced growing up.

The show portrays Alief, a neighborhood often shown in a bad light, right. And though "Mo" depicts the realities of hardship and crime, it focuses on the love within the diverse, immigrant community.

Details: The series gives glimpses of Houston landmarks, like the "We Love Houston" sign, Funplex, Mount Rush Hour and the plethora of shopping complexes.

Yes, and: Other quintessential Houston and Alief references included:

How a friend group with immigrants from various countries such as Mexico, Nigeria and Vietnam is the norm.

Knowing conversational Spanish.

The refusal to go to the hospital if you're uninsured.

The line around the breakfast klub and the love of Shipley's Do-Nuts.

The realities of the difficult immigration process and the fear of ICE.

Harwin's wholesale markets and the knock-off luxury products.

The immigrant hustle and working under the table.

Slabs and swangas.

The bottom line: This show doesn't feel like a study of Houston. It doesn't feel forced, but rather authentic. "Mo" is goofy, emotional, dramatic and full of Houston pride.