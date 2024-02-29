Public libraries in Detroit and across the country have morphed into all-purpose community centers amid soaring demand for social services. Why it matters: Libraries are enjoying a renaissance in usage while also battling book bans and bearing the brunt of a host of societal issues — from caring for unhoused people and migrants to distributing COVID-19 tests and Narcan for drug overdoses.

The result is frazzled staff and budgets spread thin from competing needs.

Zoom in: The Detroit Public Library (DPL) offers free tax preparation, cooking classes, legal aid workshops and a take-home laptop checkout program to help close the city's digital divide.

Roughly 132,500 Detroiters have library cards.

What they're saying: "For a lot of neighborhoods, the public library is basically their first access for city services," DPL spokesperson Katie Dowgiewicz tells Axios.

"The great thing about the public library is that anyone can come and there's no questions asked," Dowgiewicz says. "All of our services are free."

Reality check: For all their public benefits, libraries in some places are facing angry and unhinged customers — some of whom blame librarians for the content of books they'd like banned, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

Follow the money: Libraries are grappling with strained budgets from things like the high cost of e-books and providing free outdoor Wi-Fi so people without broadband can have off-hours access.

The Detroit Public Library approved a fiscal year 2025 budget of about $39 million in November, but its resources are strained by needed repairs at aging branches.

Between the lines: Detroit's libraries have 300 laptops and 500 internet hotspots available for checkout, but there is a waitlist, Dowgiewicz says.

Patrons can reserve a laptop or hotspot at any location or by calling 313-481-1400.

