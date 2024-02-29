What they're saying: "For a lot of neighborhoods, the public library is basically their first access for city services," DPL spokesperson Katie Dowgiewicz tells Axios.
"The great thing about the public library is that anyone can come and there's no questions asked," Dowgiewicz says. "All of our services are free."
Reality check: For all their public benefits, libraries in some places are facing angry and unhinged customers — some of whom blame librarians for the content of books they'd like banned, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.
Follow the money: Libraries are grappling with strained budgets from things like the high cost of e-books and providing free outdoor Wi-Fi so people without broadband can have off-hours access.