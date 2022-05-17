5 hours ago - News

Tackling the local digital divide

Joe Guillen
Detroit's digital divide could be narrowing through an influx of pandemic infrastructure spending and new programs for equitable and reliable Internet access.

Why it matters: Internet access has become a necessity, not a luxury, and many residents do not have reliable internet at home.

  • School work, banking, job searches and mental health support are just some internet-supported aspects of everyday life.

Driving the news: State and federal leaders held a roundtable discussion yesterday at Cass Technical High School about strategies to close the digital gap.

What they're saying: "We're proud to step into this opportunity together – the greatest opportunity to expand access to the internet since the internet itself was invented," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said at a press conference following the roundtable.

  • "We will meet this moment by working together."

By the numbers: Nearly 70% of students did not have internet access at home before the pandemic.

The big picture: Recent federal and state infrastructure bills boosted spending to increase internet access.

  • The White House recently announced new details about the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) that offers $30 monthly internet service for low-income households.
  • Detroit households that qualified for the EBB will be automatically enrolled in ACP.

Zoom out: Reliable broadband service could also help address our food deserts, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

  • While low-income neighborhoods often don't have great supermarkets, they do have access to prominent food delivery platforms.
  • The mismatch between access broadband and food delivery services is most acute in urban areas like Detroit.
State and federal leaders discuss the digital divide at a press conference.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Detroit Director of Digital Inclusion Joshua Edmonds discuss internet access. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
