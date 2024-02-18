Libraries are on the front lines of America's problems

Public libraries have morphed into all-purpose community centers amid soaring demand for social services. Libraries are enjoying a renaissance in usage. They're also battling book bans and bearing the brunt of a host of societal issues — from caring for unhoused people and migrants to distributing COVID tests and Narcan for drug overdoses.

Why it matters: The result is frazzled staff and budgets spread thin from competing needs.

Driving the news: Librarians, while still helping kids with their homework, are helping migrants apply for asylum, and jobless people write resumes.

What they're saying: Emily Drabinski, president of the American Library Association, tells Axios: "We have to think of this in the context of diminishing public investment in public institutions."

"The role that libraries are playing as community centers and social service centers has a lot to do with the fact that we're kind of the only game in town in a lot of communities."

"Libraries have never been more important than they are in 2024," adds Patrick Losinski, CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Library in Columbus, Ohio.

"I'd much rather have these challenges for additional services and pressures than have people saying that our time has passed."

Reality check: Librarians are fending off physical and verbal assaults from angry and unhinged customers — some of whom blame these frontline workers for the content of books they'd like banned.

A group called Urban Libraries Unite is busy setting up "virtual support groups" to help librarians deal with trauma, Lauren Comito, a Brooklyn librarian who chairs the organization, tells Axios.

New York City recently announced that its libraries would be closed on Sundays because of budget cuts — a move that Mayor Eric Adams tied to the cost of caring for migrants.

Zoom out: At the same time, libraries are grappling with everything from the high cost of e-books to the need to provide free outdoor Wi-Fi so people without broadband can have off-hours access.

Many libraries are trying to ease food insecurity by adding gardens, nutrition classes, food pantries and cooking lessons.

"During the pandemic, we distributed 350,000 COVID kits," Losinski said. "You say: 'Well, is that the library's business?' It is for us."

Zoom in: On the plus side, there's a boom in new or refurbished children's rooms — in communities including Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and Paramus, New Jersey.