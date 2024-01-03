Detroit construction projects we're watching in 2024

Every nail hammered and every square foot of concrete poured on a construction site is slowly changing Detroit and those who live here. Here are some major projects we're watching this year that will unequivocally alter our economy, where we live or how we spend our time:

Michigan Central Station: Ford's renovation of the historic depot is slated to open to the public this summer.

We don't yet know which restaurants, retail stores or other businesses will populate the first floor — the space the public will interact with most.

Detroit People's Food Co-op: The full-service grocery store on Woodward in the North End is expected to open this spring after delays due to a supply chain issue last year.

The city hasn't had a member-owned grocer since a Cass Corridor shop closed in the early 2000s.

The co-op's mission is to improve healthy food access through usual grocery fare, plus health and beauty items, beer and wine and prepared foods. It says it also wants to offer education through classes and its offerings.

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park: The $80 million landmark 22-acre west riverfront park will help connect more walking paths along the river.

Planned features include a big lawn for events, a water garden along the shoreline and artistic slides designed by a Danish company.

The park isn't set to open until mid-2025, but watch for major progress this year as pieces of Detroit's riverfront continue to be transformed from unused and industrial space.

Residents of Clement Kern Gardens shop at a mobile store by the apartment complex. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Clement Kern Gardens: The city received a $30 million HUD grant in 2021 to replace the 87-unit apartment complex in Corktown with mixed-income housing units over several years.

Officials said at the time that current residents will have the option to remain in the new units or elsewhere in Corktown, the Free Press reported.

Demolition of the existing complex hasn't started yet.

La Joya Gardens: A $24 million building is rising on formerly vacant southwest lots along Vernor Highway with apartments — 42 out of 53 designated as affordable housing. It's a prominent example of construction using funding from the city's public-private Strategic Neighborhood Fund.

It'll also have yet-to-be-announced retailers, plus a plaza and community space. Construction is expected to finish in September.

Monroe Street pedestrian-first redesign: The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership has plans to use a $20 million state grant to create a curbless street down Greektown's main strip.

New bollards, trees and street furniture are expected as part of the redesign of Monroe Street from Randolph Street to the I-375 Service Drive, giving pedestrians the advantage while traversing the entertainment district.

U of M Center for Innovation and the District Detroit: U of M's new school broke ground in December just ahead of its deadline for nabbing $100 million in state funding — but other planned developments in the District area have yet to break ground.