A groundbreaking ceremony for a 22-acre west riverfront park is scheduled for today.

Why it matters: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is planned as "a magnet for our entire city," Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, tells Axios.

The park has been in the works for five years and will connect more area to walking paths along the Detroit River.

Residents gave input on what the park would look like through an advisory group and public meetings.

The intrigue: Features include a playground with places to climb and slides designed by Ceopenhagen-based Monstrum.

There's also a canopied "sports house" with basketball courts and programming space for teenagers, as well as a large lawn space for events and a water garden along the shoreline.

What's next: Wallace expects construction to finish in 2024.

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: When this park opens, you can find me on the bear slide.

Kidding — I'll let the children have that one — but there really is a slide shaped like a bear holding a log in one of the renderings. I've been bringing this up for years now.