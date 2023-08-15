2 hours ago - Development
Detroit by Drone: People's Food Co-op opening delayed until early 2024
A community grocery store set to open this fall on Woodward and Euclid in the North End says a supply chain issue will delay its opening until early next year.
Why it matters: Detroit has been without a member-owned grocer since the Cass Corridor Food Co-Op closed its doors in the early 2000s.
- The Detroit Food Commons building that will house the People's Food Co-Op — which says it already has nearly 2,000 members — will also contain office space for the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network and Develop Detroit, the groups that have spent a decade raising funds to bring back a community grocer.
What they're saying: Executive director and co-founder of the network Malik Yakini tells Axios the building is "85% complete."
- "We are intentionally drawing from the experience of the Cass Corridor Food Co-Op and incorporating much of that into what we're doing."
- "If not for a supply chain delay holding back one part, construction would have been over in mid-October," Yakini says.
What's next: Construction is slated to be complete in December with a mid-February opening.
