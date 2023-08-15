Detroit by Drone: People's Food Co-op opening delayed until early 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The new Detroit Food Commons building, which will lease space to the Detroit People's Food Co-Op, is now set to open in early 2024. The co-op will be a full-service grocery store. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

A community grocery store set to open this fall on Woodward and Euclid in the North End says a supply chain issue will delay its opening until early next year.

Why it matters: Detroit has been without a member-owned grocer since the Cass Corridor Food Co-Op closed its doors in the early 2000s.

The Detroit Food Commons building that will house the People's Food Co-Op — which says it already has nearly 2,000 members — will also contain office space for the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network and Develop Detroit, the groups that have spent a decade raising funds to bring back a community grocer.

What they're saying: Executive director and co-founder of the network Malik Yakini tells Axios the building is "85% complete."

"We are intentionally drawing from the experience of the Cass Corridor Food Co-Op and incorporating much of that into what we're doing."

"If not for a supply chain delay holding back one part, construction would have been over in mid-October," Yakini says.

What's next: Construction is slated to be complete in December with a mid-February opening.