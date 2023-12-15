U of M Center for Innovation to break ground in Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan, U of M President Santa Ono and others ceremonially broke ground Thursday for the U of M Center for Innovation. The actual groundbreaking is slated for Friday. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

U of M's Center for Innovation (UMCI) is expected to break ground Friday after a ceremony praising its merits Thursday.

What happened: A slate of heavy-hitters including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan, U of M President Santa Ono and Chris Ilitch spoke at the event in the parking lot that the Ilitches' Olympia Development donated to U of M for UMCI.

Speakers acknowledged how long this project has taken — it was first announced in 2019 on a different site — while expressing soaring optimism for the school's impact on graduate students to attend classes there, plus the city at large.

Catch up quick: U of M is building the $250 million education and training facility with $100 million in state funding and $100 million from billionaire developer Stephen Ross' foundation.

The project is highly intertwined with Ross and the Ilitch family's $1.5 billion vision for new District Detroit development.

The District developers' own plans are behind schedule and have yet to break ground.

What they're saying: "When you have the University of Michigan behind something and the talent that they graduate every year, this will bring corporations to Detroit," Ross said in a speech Thursday.

"Everybody writes about, 'Are you going to do it?'" he said, adding that people should expect to see more development incoming.

Duggan said Ono becoming U of M's president last year pushed the UMCI plans toward completion, while Ono said he wants the school to help retain local talent and empower the "next generation of Detroiters."