The historic name associated with Detroit's new riverfront path

A beautiful morning walk on the new Uniroyal Promenade, with Annalise's dog Phoebe enjoying walking on a ledge. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

A new half-mile section of the riverfront opened last weekend to much excitement, finishing off a 3.5-mile walkway and connecting the east riverfront to Belle Isle.

The intrigue: The walkway — on an old polluted property that was home to a Uniroyal tire factory — has been dubbed the "Uniroyal Promenade."

We were curious about that choice, considering its legacy of environmental contamination there and the substantial cleanup required. The Uniroyal plant closed around 1980.

Between the lines: A Detroit Riverfront Conservancy spokesperson confirmed the $11 million promenade is named after the site's history, not based on any Uniroyal sponsorship or funding.

Of note: Michelin, which bought Uniroyal in 1990, helped pay cleanup costs alongside other companies that polluted there.

What they're saying: "The name is more of a historic reference for longtime Detroiters," says Todd Scott of the Detroit Greenways Coalition, a cycling and trails advocacy organization. "As that memory fades, I wouldn't be surprised if the name was changed to reflect a new, future use."