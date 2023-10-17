Detroit Dems split on Israel-Hamas war, Palestinian support

The two Democrats representing Detroit in Congress are split on their messaging about the Israel-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

What's happening: As hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed with patients after the Israeli military's retaliation to Hamas' surprise attack this month, more Democrats are shifting their tone to grapple with the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

In Gaza, at least 2,750 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel with another 9,700 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Around 1,400 civilians died in Hamas' initial attack, with another 3,400 injured.

State of play: U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib's failure to mention Hamas' violence in her initial statement drew criticism from fellow Democrats in Congress, including Rep. Shri Thanedar.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian member of Congress, railed against Thanedar's criticism of her comments, opening the representative up to new scrutiny surrounding his first-term performance.

Why it matters: Thanedar will face primary challengers next year who will likely have the support of Detroit's Democratic establishment who can't stand that he broke the city's 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress.

Accusations from a fellow member of Congress, plus a former staff member on social media of caring more about his online presence than constituent services, won't help his re-election bid.

What they're saying: "Calling [Hamas a] resistance is dehumanizing," Thanedar said, "...and we don't need such hate and bigotry and antisemitism in the halls of Congress."

"While he is busy posting memes, his residents are calling my office asking for my assistance because he is absent from doing his job," Tlaib said in a statement to the Detroit News.

"He isn't putting in the work of a public servant and is leaving his working-class communities across his district with no real advocate."

Zoom in: Detroit-area lawmakers were quick to vouch for Tlaib and her comments about her office's constituent services.

"Rashida's constituent services apparatus should [be] a model practice across the nation," Majority Floor Leader Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) posted on social media.

"Detroiters know she has our back, and we've got hers," state Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) added.

Flashback: As a state representative, Thanedar was a co-sponsor on a 2021 resolution calling to end U.S. aid to Israel.

But last week he distanced himself from the Democratic Socialists of America, a group that criticized Israel after Hamas' attack.

Thanedar didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: The lead sponsor of that resolution, former state representative and mayor of Dearborn Abdullah Hammoud, has been celebrated by some residents for his defense of Palestinian rights in the days since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

A number of Detroit-area Democrats, including state Reps. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn), Erin Byrnes (D-Dearborn), Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) and Aiyash, have all been publicly supportive of Palestinian rights.

What's more: In Lansing, House Democratic leadership blocked a bipartisan resolution last week that would support Israel and "condemn the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas."

Sponsored by Rep. Bill G. Schuette (R-Midland), the resolution was assigned to the House Government Operations Committee, where it is expected to die.

In Congress, Tlaib on Monday was co-leading a House resolution calling for "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine."

Worthy of your time: The family of a Dearborn couple trapped in Gaza is pleading for help to bring them back home. (Free Press)