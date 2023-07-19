1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Detroit's best oysters

Samuel Robinson

A dozen raw oysters from Mink in Corktown. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Sam here. We're in the thick of summer and for me, that means ordering a dozen oysters at every restaurant that serves them.

The intrigue: We're not known for great seafood, and when I asked for the best spot, some locals replied and said it doesn't even exist.

  • I'm here to prove the doubters wrong. Here are five of the best places to get oysters in Detroit:

Empire Kitchen & Cocktails: These $24 per half dozen East Coast oysters are big and come with a sweet mignonette.

  • They're much bigger than those at other places I've tried and a better bang for your buck than the much smaller West Coast oysters served at nearby favorite Grey Ghost.

Bar Pigalle: The Brush Park staple serves $24 per half dozen raw oysters with either a vinaigrette/mignonette-type dressing and a bottled house hot sauce.

Bar Pigalle's raw oysters are served with a homemade hot sauce and mignonette
Bar Pigalle's raw oysters are served with a homemade hot sauce and mignonette.

Selden Standard: The $20 per half dozen oysters here taste fresh and come with classic mignonette.

  • The restaurant's homemade hot sauce has a rich, deep flavor.
Selden Standard's oysters taste fresh and clean, with a dark mignonette.
Selden Standard's oysters come with a dark mignonette.

The Statler: I was surprised that this French restaurant has the second-best oysters that I tried on this mission.

  • The Statler offers East (salty) or West Coast (sweet) oysters at market price and serves them with mignonette and an excellent homemade cocktail sauce.

Mink: Without much debate, at least in my eyes, Mink serves the best oysters in Detroit ($44 per dozen). Along with a variety of oysters, the Corktown bar also offers an $85 five-course chef's tasting menu, which includes two sweet and savory oysters each (East Coast fermented strawberry and West Coast fermented tomato water).

  • Take your shellfish-friendly significant other here and have your mind blown like mine was.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more