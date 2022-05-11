Sphere sculpture proposed downtown

Scott Hocking's "Floating Citadel." Renderings courtesy of City Planning Commission documents

A six-foot-tall bronze sphere may soon sit in front of Huntington Place.

What's happening: The authority that runs the downtown convention center — called TCF Center until Huntington bought TCF Bank — is proposing a new sculpture by the car drop-off area at Jefferson Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

It requires City Council's approval before it can be installed.

State of play: Detroit artist Scott Hocking's sphere sculpture was picked out of 33 submissions in a national competition that started in 2020, according to documents submitted to City Council.

Called the "Floating Citadel," Hocking says in an artist's statement that it's inspired by "everything from ancient Native shorelines and French voyagers" to Detroit's reputation for creativity.

