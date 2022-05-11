Sphere sculpture proposed downtown
A six-foot-tall bronze sphere may soon sit in front of Huntington Place.
What's happening: The authority that runs the downtown convention center — called TCF Center until Huntington bought TCF Bank — is proposing a new sculpture by the car drop-off area at Jefferson Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
- It requires City Council's approval before it can be installed.
State of play: Detroit artist Scott Hocking's sphere sculpture was picked out of 33 submissions in a national competition that started in 2020, according to documents submitted to City Council.
- Called the "Floating Citadel," Hocking says in an artist's statement that it's inspired by "everything from ancient Native shorelines and French voyagers" to Detroit's reputation for creativity.
