A federal grant to help pay for up to 160 electric vehicle charging stations in the metro was recently denied. Why it matters: EV sales are growing and the infrastructure to charge them is becoming increasingly important.

Catch up fast: The grant allocates up to $2.5 billion over a five-year period for alternative fuel infrastructure projects.

The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) applied last year on behalf of 10 metro governments.

Driving the news: None of the grant recipients awarded for the first two fiscal years of the program are in Iowa.

There are options to resubmit requests, which the MPO is reviewing, spokesperson Gunnar Olson tells Axios.

What they're saying: Most grants were awarded to areas with bigger populations, Rep. Sean Bagniewski (D-Des Moines) and Polk County's federal grant administrator told supervisors last week.

The big picture: Iowa lags much of the country in EV adoption.

Yes, but: Some local governments are leading the charge, including DSM where EVs have been used for years.

Polk County's government is currently transitioning to an EV-based vehicle fleet.

Friction point: There are EV frustrations beyond finding a charging station, including compromised driving range in cold weather.