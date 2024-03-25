2 hours ago - News

Des Moines metro denied electric vehicle charging grant

Illustration of an EV charging cable making a confused face

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal grant to help pay for up to 160 electric vehicle charging stations in the metro was recently denied.

Why it matters: EV sales are growing and the infrastructure to charge them is becoming increasingly important.

Catch up fast: The grant allocates up to $2.5 billion over a five-year period for alternative fuel infrastructure projects.

  • The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) applied last year on behalf of 10 metro governments.

Driving the news: None of the grant recipients awarded for the first two fiscal years of the program are in Iowa.

  • There are options to resubmit requests, which the MPO is reviewing, spokesperson Gunnar Olson tells Axios.

What they're saying: Most grants were awarded to areas with bigger populations, Rep. Sean Bagniewski (D-Des Moines) and Polk County's federal grant administrator told supervisors last week.

The big picture: Iowa lags much of the country in EV adoption.

Yes, but: Some local governments are leading the charge, including DSM where EVs have been used for years.

Friction point: There are EV frustrations beyond finding a charging station, including compromised driving range in cold weather.

