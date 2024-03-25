Des Moines metro denied electric vehicle charging grant
A federal grant to help pay for up to 160 electric vehicle charging stations in the metro was recently denied.
Why it matters: EV sales are growing and the infrastructure to charge them is becoming increasingly important.
Catch up fast: The grant allocates up to $2.5 billion over a five-year period for alternative fuel infrastructure projects.
- The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) applied last year on behalf of 10 metro governments.
Driving the news: None of the grant recipients awarded for the first two fiscal years of the program are in Iowa.
- There are options to resubmit requests, which the MPO is reviewing, spokesperson Gunnar Olson tells Axios.
What they're saying: Most grants were awarded to areas with bigger populations, Rep. Sean Bagniewski (D-Des Moines) and Polk County's federal grant administrator told supervisors last week.
The big picture: Iowa lags much of the country in EV adoption.
Yes, but: Some local governments are leading the charge, including DSM where EVs have been used for years.
- Polk County's government is currently transitioning to an EV-based vehicle fleet.
Friction point: There are EV frustrations beyond finding a charging station, including compromised driving range in cold weather.
- DART's electric buses have been off the road for maintenance since late 2022.
