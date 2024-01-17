Dallas County leads Iowa in EV miles, but the state lags in adoption

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Dallas County is driving the most electric vehicle miles in the state, but the state is still lagging behind much of the country in EV adoption.



Driving the news: The fast-growing suburban county drove an estimated 165 electric vehicle miles per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023, per data shared with Axios.

Reality check: That's well below the leading county in the U.S., Marin County, Calif., which took the crown at 1,942 miles.

Plus, the figure is a fraction of Dallas' total miles driven in all cars, 33,720 per 1,000 residents.

How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

Zoom in: Dallas County, which contains affluent suburbs like Waukee and portions of West Des Moines, saw the state's biggest increase in population between 2020 and 2022, per census data.

Its median household income has also risen dramatically to about $109,000 in 2022 from $73,000 in 2012, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Iowa's other leading counties for EV mileage included Madison and Franklin, but both have populations below 20,000.

Johnson County south of Cedar Rapids ranked fourth in the state.

Threat level: Iowa has not seen a widespread culture of electric vehicle adoption, either. Some Tesla drivers have been victims of aggression on the road in the state.

The big picture: Much of the country's electric vehicle (EV) use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast.

Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.

Iowa has about 270 public charging stations according to the state, and about 12,800 electric vehicle registrations.

It ranks 38th in the nation for chargers per capita, according to a 2022 CoPilot report.

What we're watching: The Iowa Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for federal grant funding to expand its charging capacity.