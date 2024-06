Share on email (opens in new window)

This Ford E-Transit van is among the first to replace some of Polk County's gasoline-powered vehicles. Photo: Courtesy of Polk County

Three electric vans were recently added to Polk County's vehicle fleet. Why it matters: It marks the beginning of a transition to the majority of the county's 300+ vehicles being electric, Polk officials said in a news release yesterday.

Catch up fast: County Supervisors passed a resolution in 2021 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations.

The goal is a 90% reduction by 2040.

Zoom in: The advertised price of the vans start at around $46,000 each, which is similar to some gasoline models.

They can save thousands of dollars in operation costs based on a 100K-mile lifespan, according to estimates published by Merchants Fleet.

State of play: The electric fleet transition will occur in coming years as older vehicles are retired.

The county is also installing solar panels on some of its buildings, converting heating and cooling systems to electric and transitioning all its lighting to LED.

Fun fact: DSM is simultaneously working on a similar plan.