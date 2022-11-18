DART's seven electric buses have been pulled off the road due to maintenance issues, Erin Hockman, a spokesperson for the public transit authority told Axios Thursday.

Most of the problems are battery related.

Driving the news: The buses are part of a pilot program. Mechanical issues will be factored in evaluating the future of zero-emission vehicles in the fleet.

State of play: The buses are approaching two years in service.

DART is working with the manufacturer to fix problems before some warranties expire.

The electric buses were taken out of service about three weeks ago and transit officials are unsure when they will return.

By the numbers: The vehicles were purchased using a nearly $1.5 million federal grant.

They can travel about 150 miles between charges.

Each diesel bus replaced by electric reduces CO2 emissions by 230,000 pounds a year, according to DART.

What they're saying: Metro transit officials are reviewing other options, like hydrogen fuel cell technology, as a possibility for another zero-emission pilot program, Hockman said.

DART commissioners will review options over the next year.

The big picture: Cities across the world are assessing the value of zero-emission technology in mass transit.

Electric buses in Santiago, Chile, produced overall positive outcomes with pollution reduction and public perception but their long-term financial costs or savings were unclear, one study published in 2020 concluded.

A report last year about a pilot project in Washington, D.C. determined that electric buses met most goals but are also more expensive to operate because they cost more to buy.

Yes, but: Purchase prices are expected to decrease as the technology advances, the D.C. study noted.

⚡️ The bottom line: The future of electric buses is still charging.