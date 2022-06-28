2 hours ago - News

Des Moines buys its first electric garbage truck

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a trash truck.
This electric trash truck test vehicle was driven by Des Moines Public Works staffers recently. Screenshot via a City of Des Moines video

Des Moines' first electric-powered garbage truck was approved for purchase Monday by the City Council.

Why it matters: It's a big step in the city's goal of a carbon-neutral operation.

  • DSM's 35 trash trucks account for less than 4% of its vehicle fleet but consume about half of its 437K gallons of annual diesel usage.

State of play: The new truck is custom ordered and cost about $705,000.

  • It will take at least a year before it hits the streets, Public Works director Jonathan Gano said in a video posted by his department Tuesday.

Of note: Electric trash trucks cost upwards of $200K more than diesel powered ones but maintenance and fuel/energy costs are lower and produce long-term savings, according to the Asbury Park Press.

  • New York City and Toms River, New Jersey, are among the first local governments to use them.
