44 mins ago - Culture

Des Moines school adds 3D mural for those with visual impairments

headshot
A 3D printed mural with a hand over it showing braille

The new 3D mural model coming to King Elementary. Photo: Courtesy of Harkin Institute

The Harkin Institute is unveiling a special 3D mural model at King Elementary in Des Moines Monday.

Why it matters: The piece, sponsored by the local policy institute, will help people with visual impairments experience an existing mural through touch and braille.

State of play: Local artist Jill Wells recently painted a wall mural in King Elementary's "wellness space," which is designed to help kids calm down amidst the bustle of school.

  • The model, also by Wells, depicts the mural using some 3D-printed components.
  • It is meant to heighten awareness of disabilities, too, and will be installed next to the existing mural.

What's next: Monday's 5pm unveiling at King Elementary is open to the public.

wall mural with jungle leaves and birds
Jill Well's painted mural at King Elementary. The new 3D model helps people with visual impairments enjoy the original. Photo: Courtesy of Harkin Institute
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more