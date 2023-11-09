44 mins ago - Culture
Des Moines school adds 3D mural for those with visual impairments
The Harkin Institute is unveiling a special 3D mural model at King Elementary in Des Moines Monday.
Why it matters: The piece, sponsored by the local policy institute, will help people with visual impairments experience an existing mural through touch and braille.
State of play: Local artist Jill Wells recently painted a wall mural in King Elementary's "wellness space," which is designed to help kids calm down amidst the bustle of school.
- The model, also by Wells, depicts the mural using some 3D-printed components.
- It is meant to heighten awareness of disabilities, too, and will be installed next to the existing mural.
What's next: Monday's 5pm unveiling at King Elementary is open to the public.
