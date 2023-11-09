Des Moines school adds 3D mural for those with visual impairments

Share on email (opens in new window)

The new 3D mural model coming to King Elementary. Photo: Courtesy of Harkin Institute

The Harkin Institute is unveiling a special 3D mural model at King Elementary in Des Moines Monday.

Why it matters: The piece, sponsored by the local policy institute, will help people with visual impairments experience an existing mural through touch and braille.

State of play: Local artist Jill Wells recently painted a wall mural in King Elementary's "wellness space," which is designed to help kids calm down amidst the bustle of school.

The model, also by Wells, depicts the mural using some 3D-printed components.

It is meant to heighten awareness of disabilities, too, and will be installed next to the existing mural.

What's next: Monday's 5pm unveiling at King Elementary is open to the public.