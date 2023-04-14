Iowa Ethics board disciplines Rep. Eddie Andrews of Johnston
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board met last week to discuss penalties against Republican Rep. Eddie Andrews of Johnston regarding a lack of attribution on campaign materials.
- But a major part of the hearing centered around the "disrespect" Andrews showed the board over the last year as they investigated complaints against him.
State of play: Two complaints were filed against Andrews last year regarding campaign signs and handout materials that lacked the legally-required attributions saying "Paid for by Eddie Andrews of Iowa."
- Karin Derry, the Democratic candidate who ran against Andrews in the 2020 election for a House seat in Johnston, filed the complaints.
What happened: The board decided last week to only fine Andrews $250 for the pamphlets. They decided he did not violate campaign law for the signs.
Yes, but: The board did agree to reprimand Andrews for lack of cooperation as they investigated the sign complaints.
- A reprimand is a symbolic, chastising gesture from the board.
What they're saying: Board member James Albert pointed out they've spent nearly a year investigating the sign complaint and asked Andrews multiple times for evidence.
- He didn't respond until after the board took action and imposed a $500 fine. A lawyer representing Andrews then sent the evidence that he was in compliance.
- "It's disrespect of this agency," Albert said during the meeting.
Of note: Andrews did not respond to our request for comment.
