Iowa Ethics board disciplines Rep. Eddie Andrews of Johnston

A campaign pamphlet from Rep. Eddie Andrews that did not have the required attribution. Photo via public documents

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board met last week to discuss penalties against Republican Rep. Eddie Andrews of Johnston regarding a lack of attribution on campaign materials.

But a major part of the hearing centered around the "disrespect" Andrews showed the board over the last year as they investigated complaints against him.

State of play: Two complaints were filed against Andrews last year regarding campaign signs and handout materials that lacked the legally-required attributions saying "Paid for by Eddie Andrews of Iowa."

Karin Derry, the Democratic candidate who ran against Andrews in the 2020 election for a House seat in Johnston, filed the complaints.

What happened: The board decided last week to only fine Andrews $250 for the pamphlets. They decided he did not violate campaign law for the signs.

Yes, but: The board did agree to reprimand Andrews for lack of cooperation as they investigated the sign complaints.

A reprimand is a symbolic, chastising gesture from the board.

What they're saying: Board member James Albert pointed out they've spent nearly a year investigating the sign complaint and asked Andrews multiple times for evidence.

He didn't respond until after the board took action and imposed a $500 fine. A lawyer representing Andrews then sent the evidence that he was in compliance.

"It's disrespect of this agency," Albert said during the meeting.

Of note: Andrews did not respond to our request for comment.