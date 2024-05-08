The latest: Mayor Mike Johnston's administration is attempting to buy a gymnasium and an adjacent 0.6-acre undeveloped lot in the Athmar Park neighborhood for $4 million to house immigrant families.
The roughly 10,000-square-foot gym can fit 120 people and is owned by Denver Community Church, which has been leasing it to the city for $3,500 a month since early 2023.
For the last year, the space has offered "critical support" and been a "key piece of Denver's efforts to keep families safely off the street," Lisa Lumley, Denver's real estate director, said Tuesday to council members, who will vote on the sale in coming weeks.
Should the shelter no longer be needed for immigrants — if the city decides to buy it — Denver leaders will seek community input on ways to repurpose it, Lumley noted.
Interested hosts can call 211 to sign up and are eligible for one-time stipends up to roughly $2,000 to help offset costs for living expenses including utilities and groceries.
All hosts and migrants undergo background checks and conflict resolution assistance is available should issues arise, executive director Andrea Ryall tells us.
Zoom in: Prospective hosts are asked a series of intake questions to be approved. Many of them mirror those asked in foster care programs, ranging from whether weapons are kept in the house to availability to drive someone to an appointment.
"We're trying to make really wise matches that are going to lead to long-term stability," Ryall says. The goal is to put immigrants in a position where they're working or, at minimum, waiting on their work permit to arrive.