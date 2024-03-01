Mar 1, 2024 - Sports

The Colorado Rapids have reason to be optimistic

Two soccer players fight for a ball, with one extending his leg while another runs behind him, attempting to catch the ball.

Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis (7) during a 2023 match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Colorado Rapids were just plain bad last year, winning five games, losing 17 and tying in 12. But, possibly worse, they were boring.

Zoom in: That's how Mitchell Carroll, who covers the team for DNVR, characterized last season's team, which finished dead last in the MLS' Western Conference.

Driving the news: The team will play its first home game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday against Nashville SC.

  • The Rapids lost their season opener 4-1 against the Portland Timbers last week.

Yes, but: There's reason for optimism for the Pids. The team added new players and hired a new coach, and Carroll tells us all they have something to prove after returning to the States from stints in European leagues.

  • Head coach Chris Armas previously served as an assistant coach for teams in the English Premier League, the top soccer league in the world.

Between the lines: This is a very young team. The oldest player is captain Keegan Rosenberry, who just turned 30.

What to watch: Here are three new players to keep an eye on:

  • Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has played for the U.S. men's national team on 29 occasions and was arguably the club's splashiest signing this off-season.
  • Defender Sam Vines, who's from Colorado Springs, and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic are also poised to help the team improve.

What's next: The game kicks off at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15.

