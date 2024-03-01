The Colorado Rapids have reason to be optimistic

The Colorado Rapids were just plain bad last year, winning five games, losing 17 and tying in 12. But, possibly worse, they were boring. Zoom in: That's how Mitchell Carroll, who covers the team for DNVR, characterized last season's team, which finished dead last in the MLS' Western Conference.

Driving the news: The team will play its first home game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday against Nashville SC.

The Rapids lost their season opener 4-1 against the Portland Timbers last week.

Yes, but: There's reason for optimism for the Pids. The team added new players and hired a new coach, and Carroll tells us all they have something to prove after returning to the States from stints in European leagues.

Head coach Chris Armas previously served as an assistant coach for teams in the English Premier League, the top soccer league in the world.

Between the lines: This is a very young team. The oldest player is captain Keegan Rosenberry, who just turned 30.

What to watch: Here are three new players to keep an eye on:

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has played for the U.S. men's national team on 29 occasions and was arguably the club's splashiest signing this off-season.

Defender Sam Vines, who's from Colorado Springs, and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic are also poised to help the team improve.

What's next: The game kicks off at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15.