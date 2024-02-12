Ballots for Colorado's March 5 presidential primary will begin arriving in the mail as soon as Monday.

The intrigue: The Democratic and Republican contests feature a lengthy list of candidates beyond the frontrunners, President Biden and former President Trump.

Why it matters: Neither Biden nor Trump is popular in Colorado, and the ballot gives voters the opportunity to cast a protest vote in a major Super Tuesday contest.

Details: On the Democratic side, voters can pick "noncommitted delegate" instead of Biden if they have no preference in the race. The state party requested the option.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota is among the eight named contenders on the Democratic ballot, most of whom are unknowns.

The order of the candidate's names is randomly drawn, and Biden's name is second from the bottom.

The other side: Four Republicans who exited the primary race are still listed: Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie, as is Nikki Haley.

Trump's name is last on the GOP ballot, even though his candidacy is being challenged by Colorado in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Be smart: Registered Democrats and Republicans will receive ballots for their respective primaries, while unaffiliated voters will receive both with the option to return one of them.

Of note: In-person voting begins Feb. 20 and 16 voting centers in Denver will open Feb. 26. All ballots are due by 7pm March 5.