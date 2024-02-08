The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is hearing oral arguments over Colorado's decision to bar former President Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Why it matters: The nation's highest court could dramatically alter the 2024 presidential race as it weighs whether the GOP frontrunner can be disqualified from appearing on ballots under a clause in the 14th Amendment.

Driving the news: As the hearing opened Thursday, justices peppered the former president's legal team with questions about the legal basis of their argument and whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to the president.

Trump lawyer Jonathan Mitchell argued that states can't ban an "admitted insurrectionist" from the ballot, because Congress could vote to lift "that disability after the election."

Mitchell also argued that the president is not an "officer of the Untied States," which means that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment cannot apply.

In response, Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned Mitchell early in the arguments. "Can we get to the issue, which is I think one that ... I started with and very briefly: What sense does it say that states can't enforce section three against their own officials?" she asked.

She also pointed out that state-level officials have been banned from public office using the 14th Amendment.

Zoom in: The Supreme Court last month agreed to take up Trump's appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court's December ruling that the former president is ineligible for the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Trump's lawyers have argued that the clause does not apply to presidents. Even if it did, his lawyers argue, Trump "did not 'engage in' anything that qualifies as 'insurrection.'"

The big picture: 14th Amendment challenges to Trump's eligibility have been filed in more than 30 states.

In addition to Colorado, Trump was also removed from the ballot in Maine. That ruling is paused pending a decision by the Supreme Court on the Colorado case.

It's one of several legal issues before the Supreme Court that could have ramifications for the former president and the outcome of the 2024 election.

What to watch: The Supreme Court does not have a deadline to decide on the Colorado case, but the justices have been urged to issue a ruling before Colorado and Maine hold primary elections next month.

Editor's note: This story was updated with details from Thursday's hearing.