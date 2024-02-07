Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden walks at the White House on Feb. 7. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's popularity in solid-blue Colorado is fading ahead of the 2024 election, a new Democratic poll shows.

Why it matters: The survey shows where voters stand just days before voting begins in Colorado's March 5 presidential primary with ballots hitting mailboxes as soon as Monday.

By the numbers: Biden is viewed favorably by 40% of registered voters with 58% holding an unfavorable opinion, according to a poll released Wednesday by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic-firm in Colorado.

That's slightly worse than where he stood in June 2022.

What they're saying: "He's not well loved. It's obviously not a great number," pollster Andrew Baumann said.

State of play: Biden remains ahead of former President Trump in a hypothetical general election contest, at 49% to 41%.

Yes, but: Biden won Colorado by 14 percentage points in the 2020 election, 55% to 41%, indicating that more voters are undecided on his tenure in the White House.

The other side: Trump's standing in Colorado is declining and now just 36% view him favorably with 62% unfavorable.

The big picture: Colorado is emblematic of the national landscape when it comes to Biden, a polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows. But the state is more negative toward Trump.

The bottom line: The president's numbers are not low enough to draw significant concern given Colorado's position as a solidly Democratic state.