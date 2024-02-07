42 mins ago - Politics

President Biden's popularity weaker in solid-blue Colorado, new poll shows

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. President Joe Biden walks towards to the Marine One prior to a South Lawn departure from the White House on February 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden will be attending three campaign receptions in New York City. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden walks at the White House on Feb. 7. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's popularity in solid-blue Colorado is fading ahead of the 2024 election, a new Democratic poll shows.

Why it matters: The survey shows where voters stand just days before voting begins in Colorado's March 5 presidential primary with ballots hitting mailboxes as soon as Monday.

By the numbers: Biden is viewed favorably by 40% of registered voters with 58% holding an unfavorable opinion, according to a poll released Wednesday by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic-firm in Colorado.

  • That's slightly worse than where he stood in June 2022.

What they're saying: "He's not well loved. It's obviously not a great number," pollster Andrew Baumann said.

State of play: Biden remains ahead of former President Trump in a hypothetical general election contest, at 49% to 41%.

Yes, but: Biden won Colorado by 14 percentage points in the 2020 election, 55% to 41%, indicating that more voters are undecided on his tenure in the White House.

The other side: Trump's standing in Colorado is declining and now just 36% view him favorably with 62% unfavorable.

The big picture: Colorado is emblematic of the national landscape when it comes to Biden, a polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows. But the state is more negative toward Trump.

The bottom line: The president's numbers are not low enough to draw significant concern given Colorado's position as a solidly Democratic state.

  • "I would be flabbergasted if Colorado becomes a competitive state," Baumann told Axios Denver.
