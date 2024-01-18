Share on email (opens in new window)

The feds are a bit of a stinker. They don't like how Colorado urges people to use their blinker.

Driving the news: The Federal Highway Administration is putting the kibosh on messages displayed over highways that are funny or clever, saying the wording could "adversely affect respect for the sign."

The new rules explicitly prohibit states from using messages with pop culture references, humor or anything that "might be misunderstood or understood only by a limited segment of road users and require greater time to process and understand."

The other side: The news prompted an eye roll from Colorado's transportation chief.

"Washington sure knows how to take the fun out of funding," state transportation director, Shoshana Lew told us in a statement. "Kidding aside, we think a little levity can help get important messages across, especially in tough weather conditions and while we fix our roads and bridges."

What to know: Colorado transportation officials believe their messages will comply with the new federal rules.

The signs don't include pop culture references and strive to be simple in order to minimize distractions.

"We aim for messages that are simple and direct but also memorable," Sam Cole, the safety communications manager tells us.

