1 hour ago - Politics

5 themes that defined Michael Hancock's tenure as mayor

John Frank

Michael Hancock was sworn in as mayor July 18, 2011. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's tenure as mayor was marked by big moments, bookended by questions about police brutality and defined by the city's growth and economic progress.

Zoom in: Here's a look at how it unfolded in photos.

1. Recession tests new mayor
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock submits his administration's 2012 budget proposal to the City Council on Tuesday which closes a $100 million shortfall through a combination of efficiencies and savings ($62.4 million) and revenue enhancements and improved projections ($37.6 million). Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Post (Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Hancock holds a press conference to present his administration's 2012 budget proposal to the City Council. Photo: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

From the start, the economic recession presented challenges.

  • His first budget closed a $100 million shortfall, a combination of spending cuts and new revenue that needed voters' approval. He passed an early ballot test of his political strength.
2. Growth and growing pains
DENVER, CO. SEPTEMBER 18: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, far left, was joined by left to right: Phil Washington, RTD general manager, Joe DelZotto, president and CEO of Delwest, Paul Washington, executive director of the Denver Office of Economic Development, and Chris Herndon, from Denver City Council, to break ground on a new affordable housing apartment complex at 40th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. in Denver on Thursday, September 18, 2014. The project called Park Hill Station will offer 156 unit of affordable housing and be connected to light rail. (Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon)
Hancock, far left, joins other leaders to break ground on a new affordable housing apartment complex in 2014. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In the last decade, growth drove Denver's trajectory. The city added more than 100,000 residents, and cranes soon lined the city's skyline to meet the new demand for housing and amenities.

  • Yes, but: The population boom led to its own pitfalls during Hancock's tenure, such as a housing crisis, increases in the homeless population and affordability challenges.
3. "Welcome to Denver"
DENVER, CO - MAY 5: Mayor Michael B. Hancock and DIA CEO Phillip Washington lead a ribbon cutting during a ceremony to unveil the new C concourse addition at Denver International Airport on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Hancock and airport CEO Phillip Washington lead a ribbon cutting to unveil a new concourse addition on May 5, 2022. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The mayor "welcomed" a massive expansion of Denver International Airport. It's now the third-busiest in the world with significant expansions in gates, particularly with United and Southwest Airlines.

  • The mayor prided himself on increasing international destinations, adding 17 new arrivals in his time. His administration says it created 11,200 jobs and added $4 billion in economic impact.
4. Pandemic forces shutdown
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 17 : Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and officials announced Denver and a number of other Colorado counties will be moved to Level Red on a newly revamped version of the state"u2019s color-coded COVID-19 dial at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday. November 17, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Hancock attends a COVID-19 media briefing on Nov. 17, 2020. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hancock shut down Denver on March 23, 2020, as COVID-19 spread through Denver, acting as Gov. Jared Polis hesitated and pandemic fears escalated.

  • Yes, but: In the announcement, the mayor misspoke when he said liquor stores would close, too, sparking a brief prohibition until the city corrected the statement.

Of note: More than 1,500 city residents died from the virus by the time his emergency order expired in May.

5. Police conduct posed challenges
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock addresses demonstrators gathered at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020, who are protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. - US protesters welcomed new charges brought Wednesday against Minneapolis officers in the killing of African American man George Floyd -- but thousands still marched in cities across the country for a ninth straight night, chanting against racism and police brutality. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Hancock addresses demonstrators gathered at Civic Center Park on June 3, 2020. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

The day Hancock took office in 2011, a man died at the Denver Zoo as police officers restrained him.

  • And as he leaves office, the city is still discussing how to address excessive use of force by police.

What's happening: More incidents involving law enforcement, most recently a LoDo shooting in which police bullets injured six bystanders, and the use of force to quell George Floyd protesters who violated the city curfew.

What he's saying: Hancock said Floyd's murder in Minneapolis infuriated him and he spoke loudly about needed change. He leaves office touting reforms he said will make Denver safer.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more