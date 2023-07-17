5 themes that defined Michael Hancock's tenure as mayor
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's tenure as mayor was marked by big moments, bookended by questions about police brutality and defined by the city's growth and economic progress.
Zoom in: Here's a look at how it unfolded in photos.
1. Recession tests new mayor
From the start, the economic recession presented challenges.
- His first budget closed a $100 million shortfall, a combination of spending cuts and new revenue that needed voters' approval. He passed an early ballot test of his political strength.
2. Growth and growing pains
In the last decade, growth drove Denver's trajectory. The city added more than 100,000 residents, and cranes soon lined the city's skyline to meet the new demand for housing and amenities.
- Yes, but: The population boom led to its own pitfalls during Hancock's tenure, such as a housing crisis, increases in the homeless population and affordability challenges.
3. "Welcome to Denver"
The mayor "welcomed" a massive expansion of Denver International Airport. It's now the third-busiest in the world with significant expansions in gates, particularly with United and Southwest Airlines.
- The mayor prided himself on increasing international destinations, adding 17 new arrivals in his time. His administration says it created 11,200 jobs and added $4 billion in economic impact.
4. Pandemic forces shutdown
Hancock shut down Denver on March 23, 2020, as COVID-19 spread through Denver, acting as Gov. Jared Polis hesitated and pandemic fears escalated.
- Yes, but: In the announcement, the mayor misspoke when he said liquor stores would close, too, sparking a brief prohibition until the city corrected the statement.
Of note: More than 1,500 city residents died from the virus by the time his emergency order expired in May.
5. Police conduct posed challenges
The day Hancock took office in 2011, a man died at the Denver Zoo as police officers restrained him.
- And as he leaves office, the city is still discussing how to address excessive use of force by police.
What's happening: More incidents involving law enforcement, most recently a LoDo shooting in which police bullets injured six bystanders, and the use of force to quell George Floyd protesters who violated the city curfew.
What he's saying: Hancock said Floyd's murder in Minneapolis infuriated him and he spoke loudly about needed change. He leaves office touting reforms he said will make Denver safer.
- Yes, but: He defended Denver police officers' conduct in the LoDo shooting, despite a grand jury indictment, and during the Floyd-related protests, even after a jury issued a $14 million verdict against the city.
- Both incidents remain unresolved.
