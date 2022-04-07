Denver to appeal $14 million verdict from George Floyd protests
The city of Denver will appeal a federal jury's $14 million verdict that police officers violated the civil rights of people who protested the death of George Floyd.
Driving the news: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told Axios Denver on Thursday that he disagreed with the precedent-setting verdict, part of the first jury trial in the nation to challenge a police department's use of force to quell unrest surrounding the 2020 demonstrations.
- "While we were not perfect in our administration and dealing with the protests, we believe that we certainly have some reasons to go back and look at a different type of decision with regards to that situation," Hancock said.
- The mayor didn't offer specifics, but said more details were forthcoming.
Catch up quick: Two weeks ago, a federal jury awarded 12 protesters a collective $14 million in damages, after the group sued the city for violating their free speech and assembly rights.
Of note: Hancock told Axios that he "still [has] confidence" in Denver police chief Paul Pazen, despite the damaging verdict calling Pazen's credibility into question.
- As Axios Denver previously reported, a number of prominent activists say Pazen needs to exit the post after the trial called the agency's leadership into question.
