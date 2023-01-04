1 hour ago - News

Grand jury indicts Denver officer for LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders

Alayna Alvarez

Denver police officer Kenneth Rowland fires his weapon at an armed man outside Larimer Beer Hall on July 17. Image via Denver Department of Public Safety video

A grand jury tasked with investigating a July 2022 police shooting in downtown Denver has indicted officer Brandon Ramos, Denver's district attorney announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: Ramos was charged with two counts of second-degree assault among other misdemeanor charges. He was granted a PR bond and has been suspended without pay from the police department, an agency spokesperson told Axios Denver.

  • Two other officers who fired their guns that night — Meagan Lieberson and Kenneth Rowland — will not face criminal charges after the grand jury and District Attorney Beth McCann found their actions "legally justified."
  • Lieberson and Rowland have been taken off patrol and moved into a modified duty assignment — and the agency is postponing an internal review of the incident until "the current court case is adjudicated," a DPD spokesperson said.

Why it matters: The case marked the first time McCann, who's been in the role since 2017, called on a grand jury to review whether an officer shooting at a suspect was justified.

Details: The indictment states that Ramos' decision to shoot was not legally justified because it was "reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary for the purpose of protecting himself or other officers."

  • Ramos also "consciously disregarded an unjustifiable risk of injury to the crowd," the indictment reads.
  • The grand jury made its decision after hearing testimony from 17 witnesses and reviewing 140 exhibits.

What they're saying: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the grand jury's decision, saying in a statement he was "surprised to see that the grand jury found the officer's actions involved criminal intent."

Catch up quick: Denver officers opened fire in the early morning of July 17, 2022 on a man seen raising his hands before turning his back to draw his handgun and throwing it to the ground.

  • Three officers fired seven rounds into a downtown crowd, injuring three women and three men.

Of note: The armed man, identified as Jordan Waddy, has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm as a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

  • A criminal case against Waddy is pending before Denver District Court.

What's next: The case against Ramos "will move forward in the courts," McCann said in a statement.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

