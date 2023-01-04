Grand jury indicts Denver officer for LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders
A grand jury tasked with investigating a July 2022 police shooting in downtown Denver has indicted officer Brandon Ramos, Denver's district attorney announced Wednesday.
Driving the news: Ramos was charged with two counts of second-degree assault among other misdemeanor charges. He was granted a PR bond and has been suspended without pay from the police department, an agency spokesperson told Axios Denver.
- Two other officers who fired their guns that night — Meagan Lieberson and Kenneth Rowland — will not face criminal charges after the grand jury and District Attorney Beth McCann found their actions "legally justified."
- Lieberson and Rowland have been taken off patrol and moved into a modified duty assignment — and the agency is postponing an internal review of the incident until "the current court case is adjudicated," a DPD spokesperson said.
Why it matters: The case marked the first time McCann, who's been in the role since 2017, called on a grand jury to review whether an officer shooting at a suspect was justified.
- It's also the first time McCann's office has charged a police officer for an officer-involved shooting.
Details: The indictment states that Ramos' decision to shoot was not legally justified because it was "reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary for the purpose of protecting himself or other officers."
- Ramos also "consciously disregarded an unjustifiable risk of injury to the crowd," the indictment reads.
- The grand jury made its decision after hearing testimony from 17 witnesses and reviewing 140 exhibits.
What they're saying: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the grand jury's decision, saying in a statement he was "surprised to see that the grand jury found the officer's actions involved criminal intent."
Catch up quick: Denver officers opened fire in the early morning of July 17, 2022 on a man seen raising his hands before turning his back to draw his handgun and throwing it to the ground.
- Three officers fired seven rounds into a downtown crowd, injuring three women and three men.
Of note: The armed man, identified as Jordan Waddy, has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm as a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.
- A criminal case against Waddy is pending before Denver District Court.
What's next: The case against Ramos "will move forward in the courts," McCann said in a statement.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.
