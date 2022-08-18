The three Denver police officers involved in last month's downtown shooting that left six bystanders injured all worked for the agency for three years or fewer, Axios Denver has learned.

What's new: Officers Meagan Lieberson, Brandon Ramos and Kenneth Rowland joined the force in 2019, and had never previously fired their weapons in the line of duty, Denver's safety department spokesperson Andrea Webber tells us.

Footage from Lieberson's body-worn camera revealed that Rowland fired one of the first shots after the barrel of suspect Jordan Waddy's gun appeared to briefly point in his direction. The shot came as Waddy attempted to toss his gun from his sweatshirt pocket.

Of note: A police department spokesperson tells Axios Denver that the officers are on modified duty, and will be released back on patrol "when the department deems them ready to go back."

