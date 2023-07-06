Denver hospital opens youth detox center

Share on email (opens in new window)

Denver Health is providing treatment for young people with drug addictions through its new adolescent detoxification facility — the first licensed center in the state.

Why it matters: The facility was created in response to a spike in opioid use among teenagers, with Dr. Kristina Foreman of Denver Health telling us more people under 21 are seeking treatment.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, has infiltrated Colorado's drug supply and led to a spike in fatal overdoses.

The Harm Reduction Action Center, which provides services to drug users, created a countdown clock showing a fatal overdose happens roughly every five hours.

Driving the news: Denver Health's Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit started providing substance detoxification services in May, Foreman tells us.

It's already treated five young people.

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health services at Denver Health, in a statement said the hospital eventually wants to accept four adolescents per week during the first year.

Details: The program will serve people ages 12 to 17, focusing on helping them withdraw from substances including cannabis, methamphetamine and opioids in a safe environment.

It will provide inpatient and outpatient treatment options. The hospital accepts private insurance and Medicaid.

Between the lines: Providing addiction treatment to teens differs from adults because it often requires more family involvement, something Foreman said the hospital's new program incorporates.

Threat level: Data presented last week to a state legislative committee showed more young people and people of color are dying from drug overdoses, according to the Denver Post.

Be smart: Adolescents interested in starting treatment can visit pediatric urgent care or the hospital's emergency room.