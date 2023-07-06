Denver hospital opens youth detox center
Denver Health is providing treatment for young people with drug addictions through its new adolescent detoxification facility — the first licensed center in the state.
Why it matters: The facility was created in response to a spike in opioid use among teenagers, with Dr. Kristina Foreman of Denver Health telling us more people under 21 are seeking treatment.
- Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, has infiltrated Colorado's drug supply and led to a spike in fatal overdoses.
- The Harm Reduction Action Center, which provides services to drug users, created a countdown clock showing a fatal overdose happens roughly every five hours.
Driving the news: Denver Health's Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit started providing substance detoxification services in May, Foreman tells us.
- It's already treated five young people.
- Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health services at Denver Health, in a statement said the hospital eventually wants to accept four adolescents per week during the first year.
Details: The program will serve people ages 12 to 17, focusing on helping them withdraw from substances including cannabis, methamphetamine and opioids in a safe environment.
- It will provide inpatient and outpatient treatment options. The hospital accepts private insurance and Medicaid.
Between the lines: Providing addiction treatment to teens differs from adults because it often requires more family involvement, something Foreman said the hospital's new program incorporates.
Threat level: Data presented last week to a state legislative committee showed more young people and people of color are dying from drug overdoses, according to the Denver Post.
Be smart: Adolescents interested in starting treatment can visit pediatric urgent care or the hospital's emergency room.
