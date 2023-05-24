Mike Johnston took direct aim at rival Kelly Brough's record Tuesday in the final televised debate in Denver's mayor's race, highlighting why progressives should support him.

Why it matters: The one-hour debate that aired on Denver7 came two weeks before the June 6 runoff election and showed a sharp contrast between the candidates.

State of play: Johnston, a former state senator and nonprofit leader, went on the offensive and criticized Brough for opposing a key component of the state’s police accountability law put in place after George Floyd's murder.

He also reiterated Axios Denver's reporting about her opposition to minimum wage hikes and paid family leave measures at the state level when she was CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

"I do think there are real differences on our approach on these things. I'm proud of the time I've spent dedicating myself to progressive battles for working families," Johnston said in his closing remarks, noting "Kelly's different approach."

Reality check: Johnston is aligning himself with progressive Democrats — and received the endorsement of former candidate Lisa Calderón — but he is more centrist than many of his former rivals in the mayor's race.

The other side: Brough disputed Johnston's characterization of her stance on law enforcement accountability, saying she supported the law and won the endorsement of the city's police union.

Yes, but: Earlier in the campaign, Brough said she wanted to restore the qualified immunity legal protections for police that the new law repealed, saying it was hurting recruiting and putting officers at risk.

Brough's campaign later clarified that she supports eliminating qualified immunity in cases where an officer violates a person's constitutional rights.

Of note: The candidates also disagreed on allowing taxpayer subsidies for a new Broncos stadium; Johnston now opposes it and Brough supports it with a vote of the public.