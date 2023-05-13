Share on email (opens in new window)

Endorsements are racking up in the Denver mayor's race as the June 6 runoff nears — and they're proving almost as interesting as the contest itself.

Why it matters: An endorsement from key groups can unlock significant campaign funding and robust turn-out-the-vote efforts.

Who's backing who can also sway some voters who are still on the fence.

State of play: Former Denver chamber leader Kelly Brough and former state Sen. Mike Johnston both have drawn support from dozens of prominent politicians, powerful organizations, former opponents and long-standing community leaders.

A clear frontrunner has yet to emerge.

Between the lines: Not all endorsements are equal.

Here are 10 notable endorsements behind both so far, listed in no specific order:

Brough:

Sen. Chris Hansen

Wellington and Wilma Webb

Wanda James (University of Colorado regent and cannabis industry leader)

Bill Ritter (former Colorado governor)

Denise Maes (former public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado)

The Denver Police Protective Association

Denver Sheriff Lodge 27 of the Fraternal Order of Police

Denver Metro Association of Realtors

Marijuana Industry Group

Denver Gazette editorial board

Johnston: