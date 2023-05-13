1 hour ago - Politics

Who is endorsing Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston for Denver mayor

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a hand making a thumbs up with hundred dollar bills sticking out of the sleeve

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Endorsements are racking up in the Denver mayor's race as the June 6 runoff nears — and they're proving almost as interesting as the contest itself.

Why it matters: An endorsement from key groups can unlock significant campaign funding and robust turn-out-the-vote efforts.

  • Who's backing who can also sway some voters who are still on the fence.

State of play: Former Denver chamber leader Kelly Brough and former state Sen. Mike Johnston both have drawn support from dozens of prominent politicians, powerful organizations, former opponents and long-standing community leaders.

Between the lines: Not all endorsements are equal.

Here are 10 notable endorsements behind both so far, listed in no specific order:

Brough:

  • Sen. Chris Hansen
  • Wellington and Wilma Webb
  • Wanda James (University of Colorado regent and cannabis industry leader)
  • Bill Ritter (former Colorado governor)
  • Denise Maes (former public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado)
  • The Denver Police Protective Association
  • Denver Sheriff Lodge 27 of the Fraternal Order of Police
  • Denver Metro Association of Realtors
  • Marijuana Industry Group
  • Denver Gazette editorial board

Johnston:

  • Federico Peña (Denver's first Hispanic mayor)
  • Chauncey Billups (former Nuggets player)
  • Dottie Lamm (former Colorado first lady and state senator)
  • Rep. Leslie Herod
  • Terrance Roberts (former Denver mayoral candidate)
  • Ean Tafoya (former Denver mayoral candidate)
  • Sen. Julie Gonzales
  • Terrance Carroll (Colorado's first and only Black speaker of the House)
  • UFCW Local 7
  • The Denver Post editorial board
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more