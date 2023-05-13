Who is endorsing Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston for Denver mayor
Endorsements are racking up in the Denver mayor's race as the June 6 runoff nears — and they're proving almost as interesting as the contest itself.
Why it matters: An endorsement from key groups can unlock significant campaign funding and robust turn-out-the-vote efforts.
- Who's backing who can also sway some voters who are still on the fence.
State of play: Former Denver chamber leader Kelly Brough and former state Sen. Mike Johnston both have drawn support from dozens of prominent politicians, powerful organizations, former opponents and long-standing community leaders.
- A clear frontrunner has yet to emerge.
Between the lines: Not all endorsements are equal.
Here are 10 notable endorsements behind both so far, listed in no specific order:
Brough:
- Sen. Chris Hansen
- Wellington and Wilma Webb
- Wanda James (University of Colorado regent and cannabis industry leader)
- Bill Ritter (former Colorado governor)
- Denise Maes (former public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado)
- The Denver Police Protective Association
- Denver Sheriff Lodge 27 of the Fraternal Order of Police
- Denver Metro Association of Realtors
- Marijuana Industry Group
- Denver Gazette editorial board
Johnston:
- Federico Peña (Denver's first Hispanic mayor)
- Chauncey Billups (former Nuggets player)
- Dottie Lamm (former Colorado first lady and state senator)
- Rep. Leslie Herod
- Terrance Roberts (former Denver mayoral candidate)
- Ean Tafoya (former Denver mayoral candidate)
- Sen. Julie Gonzales
- Terrance Carroll (Colorado's first and only Black speaker of the House)
- UFCW Local 7
- The Denver Post editorial board
