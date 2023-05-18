Candidates in the Denver mayor's race are feeling the pressure with ballots now arriving in mailboxes.

State of play: Mike Johnston is being confronted with questions about his exaggerated resume, while rival Kelly Brough is still struggling to explain where she stands on key issues.

Why it matters: Both Democrats are citing their records as evidence they can deliver on their policy priorities. But they are rewriting history to make the point.

Details: Johnston touts his role in the Legislature and the nonprofit sector to push major progressive policies, but he didn't exert the leadership influence he claims.

As a state senator, he voted to support a 2013 package of gun restrictions but didn't play a primary role in driving the effort.

As leader of the nonprofit Gary Community Ventures, he takes credit for building COVIDCheck, a statewide program providing free COVID-19 tests. But state health officials told 9News that he can't take the credit and said the program even set up unapproved locations that put the state on the hook for costs.

He also misstated his role in pushing a universal preschool ballot measure. His campaign website said he "led the campaign" but he later acknowledged it was a broad coalition that won its passage.

The other side: In a 9News debate Tuesday, Brough put distance between her campaign positions and those she voiced as head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Zoom in: Brough deflected questions about oil and gas drilling and whether she supports the current 2,000-foot buffer between wells and homes.

She previously told Axios Denver she wouldn't support drilling near the airport, where existing wells are being capped.

Yes, and: She also dodged a direct question from Johnston about the chamber's opposition to a 2016 bill that expanded worker protections for pregnant women. Under Brough's leadership, the Chamber opposed the original bill, arguing it "grossly expands" federal law.