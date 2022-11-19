Meet Liebchen, a 2-year-old cat who lives in Aspen and has gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers thanks to viral videos of him skiing.

This Colorado kitty hits the slopes so often, he has his own gear, including goggles, a jacket — and even his own ski pass.

What they're saying: "He would just sit on the chairlift with us, just chillin', or [would] sit in our bag — so we tried skiing with him. He loved it. He likes the wind in his face," Liebchen's mom Erin recently told The Dodo.

Of note: Liebchen's owners rescued him from an adoption agency at 10 weeks old with a heart murmur — but the condition hasn't slowed him down.