This Colorado cat has its own ski pass
Meet Liebchen, a 2-year-old cat who lives in Aspen and has gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers thanks to viral videos of him skiing.
- This Colorado kitty hits the slopes so often, he has his own gear, including goggles, a jacket — and even his own ski pass.
What they're saying: "He would just sit on the chairlift with us, just chillin', or [would] sit in our bag — so we tried skiing with him. He loved it. He likes the wind in his face," Liebchen's mom Erin recently told The Dodo.
Of note: Liebchen's owners rescued him from an adoption agency at 10 weeks old with a heart murmur — but the condition hasn't slowed him down.
- The friendly feline — whose name means "sweetheart" in German — enjoys all kinds of adventures, from hiking and paddling to camping and cruising on the dashboard of his parents' car.
