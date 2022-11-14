Five Colorado-based women researchers are considered the best female scientists in the world in Research.com's inaugural rankings.

Driving the news: The list, compiled by the online research portal for scientists, seeks to inspire women scholars and those considering a career in academia, according to Imed Bouchrika, its head of content.

Details: The recognized women work in a variety of scientific fields.

No. 83 Kristi Anseth (University of Colorado Boulder) studies chemical and biological engineering, and she's known for research in tissue engineering, which the university website says could have applications in medicine.

No. 125 Philippa Marrack (National Jewish Health and University of Colorado Denver) is a researcher who focuses on T cells, which spot infections in the body, and her studies are trying to determine how they learn to react this way.

No. 128 Linda Watkins (University of Colorado Boulder) focuses her studies on how pain works and how to manage it.

No. 853 Margaret Murnane (University of Colorado Boulder) has for years specialized in laser physics, working with X-ray lasers, which can take photos of molecule-length events, and have other applications.

No. 863 Leslie Leinwand (University of Colorado Boulder) leads the BioFrontiers Institute, where she focuses on genetics and molecular physiology in heart-related diseases.

What they're saying: "[W]e believe that female scientists deserve an equal chance to be represented and praised for their achievements," Bouchrika writes for the website.