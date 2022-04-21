Screen time: What Victrola's Scott Hagen has on rotation
Denver-based Victrola is making vinyl a quintessential music experience again.
What to know: The record player company relocated from New York a year ago and plans to expand its local workforce of 20 by a third.
- It's now making headlines with its portable, rechargeable record player that features a built-in Bluetooth speaker.
- And the Thompson Denver hotel is including its players in all rooms, alongside a new listening lounge.
Who to know: For national Record Store Day, we sat down with Victrola CEO Scott Hagen to see what makes him click — and listen.
📱 Device of choice: iPhone
👇 First tap of the day: Wordle
🐦 Most-used app: Tidal Music
🎧On rotation: Paul Simon's "Graceland" and artist Tyler, the Creator
📺 TV streaming: Music reality shows and Netflix's "Peaky Blinders"
🎵 Favorite vinyl in his collection: A 45 rpm 7-inch vinyl single containing the Beatles' "Hey Jude" and the B-side "Revolution."
