Denver-based Victrola is making vinyl a quintessential music experience again.

What to know: The record player company relocated from New York a year ago and plans to expand its local workforce of 20 by a third.

It's now making headlines with its portable, rechargeable record player that features a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

And the Thompson Denver hotel is including its players in all rooms, alongside a new listening lounge.

Who to know: For national Record Store Day, we sat down with Victrola CEO Scott Hagen to see what makes him click — and listen.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone

👇 First tap of the day: Wordle

🐦 Most-used app: Tidal Music

🎧On rotation: Paul Simon's "Graceland" and artist Tyler, the Creator

📺 TV streaming: Music reality shows and Netflix's "Peaky Blinders"

🎵 Favorite vinyl in his collection: A 45 rpm 7-inch vinyl single containing the Beatles' "Hey Jude" and the B-side "Revolution."