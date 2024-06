This year is the sixth rainiest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, and there's still a chance of more rain this week. The big picture: D-FW received nearly 8 inches of rainfall in May — about 3 inches above normal — while areas of the Hill Country, South and West Texas are still in varying stages of drought.

North Texas got 25 inches of rain through the end of May, well above the typical 16.6 inches through the first five months of the year.

The latest: Oncor says it might ask the Texas Public Utility Commission to allow a rate increase to cover the cost of fixing downed power lines, per the Dallas Morning News.

There were hundreds of outages Tuesday morning, affecting more than 58,000 customers across D-FW, per Oncor.

The rest of the week is expected to be slightly drier.

By the numbers: D-FW residents saw thunderstorms about half the days in May, which had 21 days of light rain and 16 days of thunderstorms, per the National Weather Service.

As of yesterday morning, D-FW has gotten 27 inches of rain this year.

1957 was the rainiest year to date, with nearly 25 inches of precipitation between just April and May.

Zoom in: May's average daily temperature of 77 was more than 3 degrees above normal.

The bottom line: A rainy spring typically precedes a more mild summer, but with the rain comes humidity, driving up how hot it feels outside.