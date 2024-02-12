La Niña could make Texas drier
Our rainy interlude could be winding down, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issuing a La Niña watch, indicating that the current strong El Niño may be headed for the exits.
Why it matters: The scorching 2011 drought that led to devastating wildfires in Bastrop County and record drops in Central Texas' water supply coincided with a La Niña.
- That year, then-Gov. Rick Perry designated several official days of prayer for rain.
- As the drought stretched into 2012, city officials ordered Austin restaurants not to serve drinking water unless it was specifically requested.
Meanwhile: We're still recovering from the pounding heat and dry conditions of last summer.
- Currently lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs of Central Texas, are 42% full, according to the LCRA.
- Much of Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, and the Hill Country, are experiencing drought conditions.
Zoom in: The El Niño still underway features milder-than-average ocean waters in the tropical Pacific and associated shifts in the atmosphere. There are increasing signs that a transition is afoot.
- A "watch" means that conditions are favorable for the development of La Niña within the next six months.
- In its new forecast discussion, NOAA estimates that by the fall there's a 77% chance of a La Niña developing.
Between the lines: La Niña conditions tend to favor drought along the southern tier of the Lower 48 states.
What they're saying: Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office covering Austin say La Niña drives up the "likelihood of returning to drier, warmer-than-normal conditions in late 2024."
- "In Texas, La Niña can be tough on us," Chris Suchan, the chief meteorologist at San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI, wrote on X. "Need to make the most of El Nino next 3 - 5 months before it fades."
The big picture: The added ocean heat and its release to the atmosphere associated with El Niño has provided an extra boost to global average temperatures, on top of the human-caused global warming trend.
- This extra warming helped 2023 become the hottest year on record.
- La Niña features below-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical equatorial Pacific Ocean and tends to cool global average temperatures slightly.
