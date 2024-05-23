📵 One phoneless dinner to go

The prospect of free wine encouraged us to hand over our phones at one of our favorite Dallas restaurants.

What's happening: Every Sunday this month, Lounge Here has offered diners the chance to get a free bottle of wine if they give up their phones for the evening.

In lieu of QR codes, physical menus are offered after the phones are hidden away at the host stand.

The big picture: Caterina's in Fort Worth gives diners a lockable bag for cellphones, encouraging them to talk to each other instead of staring at their screens.

It's a small but notable trend

How it worked: Our table of four talked to each other like it was 1999 last Sunday. We readily handed over our devices and enjoyed our meal without taking a single picture, checking texts or googling forgotten facts.

We were even left to wonder if the CBD and record stores in the same strip center would still be open after our meal, unable to look up the hours immediately.

Vibe check: Lounge Here has a cozy, retro vibe, perfect for dates and chatty nights out with friends. Plus, the cocktails are excellent.

On Sunday, most of the other diners had also opted for wine instead of phones, seemingly enjoying their conversations without blue light shining in their faces.

The bottom line: We try to keep our phones stashed during dinner but with the temptation removed, it was easier to stay present without being drawn to every buzz and notification.