📷 Pic du jour: Abbott visits NRA members with Trump

Former President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott told National Rifle Association members during the weekend that gun rights are in peril.

The latest: The NRA hosted its annual meeting and exhibit in Dallas for the first time since 2018.

"The NRA has stood with me from the very beginning," Trump told members in his ninth time addressing the organization.

What they're saying: Abbott shared his record on expanding gun rights and touted the state's response to pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, per the Texas Tribune.