📷 Pic du jour: Abbott visits NRA members with Trump
Former President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott told National Rifle Association members during the weekend that gun rights are in peril.
The latest: The NRA hosted its annual meeting and exhibit in Dallas for the first time since 2018.
- "The NRA has stood with me from the very beginning," Trump told members in his ninth time addressing the organization.
What they're saying: Abbott shared his record on expanding gun rights and touted the state's response to pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, per the Texas Tribune.
- "When they tried to pull that stunt in Texas, our Department of Public Safety cleared the area, arrested the protesters and put them in jail," he said.
